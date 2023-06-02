trending:

Amick’s grand slam caps Clemson’s 12-5 win over Lipsomb in Clemson Regional

by AP - 06/02/23 5:51 PM ET
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Riley Bertram hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Clemson the lead and Billy Amick put the game out of reach with a grand slam home run in the eighth as the Tigers posted a 12-5 win over Lipscomb in a first-round game in the Clemson Regional baseball tournament Friday afternoon.

Clemson advances to face the winner of a game between Charlotte and Tennessee on Saturday. Lipscomb faces the loser of that game.

Caleb Ketchup and Alex Vergara each homered in the fifth inning to put the Bisons in front, 4-3, but Bertram put Clemson in front for good with his two-run double.

Austin Gordon started and worked 4 ⅓ innings for Clemson, striking out six and allowing four earned runs on six hits. Nick Clayton worked two innings of relief to earn his eighth win of the season without a loss, allowing a run on three hits and striking out four.

Logan Van Treeck allowed four earned runs on seven base hits over six innings for the Bisons, striking out seven.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could 'put the ...
  US military has been observing 'metallic orbs' making extraordinary ...
  Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
  Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  Biden 'misunderestimated' Kevin McCarthy, and it led to a major ...
  Van Jones on Biden: 'It seems kind of corny,' but he's doing pretty well
  NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  Here are the senators who voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling
  Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio 'eviscerates' defense in documents ...
  Senate passes measure to halt Biden's student debt forgiveness
  Jordan, GOP ask DOJ to turn over details on FBI's role in Trump investigation
  Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  Biden commends McCarthy for debt ceiling deal: 'We were able to get along and ...
  Arkansas librarians, booksellers file lawsuit against latest book ban law
  Trump demands recusal of judge overseeing hush money criminal case
