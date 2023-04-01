trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Anthony Rendon ‘can’t comment’ on fan altercation in Oakland

by MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press - 04/01/23 3:24 PM ET
by MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press - 04/01/23 3:24 PM ET
Los Angeles Angels’ Anthony Rendon fields a ground out hit by San Diego Padres’ Matthew Batten during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon wasn’t very talkative Saturday, two days after video surfaced of the Los Angeles Angels All-Star appearing to take a swipe at an Oakland fan after a 2-1 opening day loss to the Athletics.

“I’m sorry. I can’t comment,” the third baseman told a throng of reporters Saturday at the end of a news conference on the field at the Oakland Coliseum that lasted fewer than five minutes. MLB said Friday it was looking into the incident.

Rendon went hitless and struck out twice in three at-bats on Thursday. He left the Angels dugout and was on his way to the tunnel leading to the clubhouse when he stopped and apparently confronted a fan sitting near the railing.

Rendon accused the fan of calling him a slur. The man denied it, and Rendon cussed at the fan and took a swipe at him with his left hand before walking away. Someone nearby caught the incident on video and posted it on social media.

“This happens a lot unfortunately,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “A lot of times we just don’t see it. You’re going to hear things all the time. You hear a lot. Right now, I just don’t want to comment on the incident involving Anthony or anything that goes along with it.”

When asked why he couldn’t comment, Nevin pointed to MLB’s ongoing investigation. Nevin also did not think the situation would be a lingering distraction to his players.

“For the moment maybe. But no I don’t think so,” Nevin said. “One thing I’ve said all along is we’ve got a great group in there. The one thing that I was most proud of last year and then continuing through the spring is the way this team has bonded and gelled together. And they’re all going to stand together now.”

As Rendon jogged onto the field for pregame warm-ups, he was asked what the climate was between him and the fans.

“Sorry,” Rendon said as he shrugged his shoulders and ran away to work out.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP fury grows over Trump indictment
  2. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  3. Federal judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag shows
  4. These prominent figures have remained silent on Trump indictment
  5. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
  6. Biden administration approves California’s electric truck mandate
  7. Trump’s ‘zombie’ case lurches ahead of the pack 
  8. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  9. California snowpack climbs to all-time high, more winter weather on the way
  10. Dems react to Trump indictment with glee — and anxiety
  11. See a string of lights in the sky? What it is, and when you could see them again
  12. Standing next to Harris, Zambian president weighs in on Trump charges
  13. Americans disagree on policy priorities, Biden approval rating drops: poll
  14. Elliot Page, Margaret Cho, John Leguizamo among celebs offering ‘message of ...
  15. 9th Navy sailor assigned to coastal Virginia dies by suicide in little over a ...
  16. Judge sends Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News to trial
  17. Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air
  18. Russia clashes with US over tactical nukes for Belarus
Load more

Video

See all Video