trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Aaron Judge slugs 442-foot homer in 2nd game back for Yankees from toe injury

by NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press - 07/29/23 8:37 PM ET
by NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press - 07/29/23 8:37 PM ET
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows watches his two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge follows watches his two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the first time since returning from a toe injury, sending a 442-foot drive over the wall in center field in the third inning against Baltimore on Saturday night.

The two-run shot gave the New York Yankees a 3-2 advantage. Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer in the first.

Judge was hitless since returning Friday, although he drew three walks in that game. He hit a towering flyout in his first plate appearance Saturday. Then he connected off Tyler Wells two innings later.

It was his 20th home run of the season. Judge started in right field Saturday after he was the designated hitter Friday.

Judge had been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  2. Trump attorney calls him ‘the most ethical American I know’ in wake of ...
  3. Christie says Trump could be ‘out on bail’ in 4 cases by August GOP debate
  4. Fetterman recaps six months in Congress: ‘Fixation on a lot of dumb s—‘
  5. Hurd says getting booed at Lincoln Dinner ‘was as expected’ 
  6. Russia takes a dangerous turn in its war on Ukraine
  7. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  8. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  9. Russia’s warmongers are turning against Putin
  10. Frustration emerges among GOP spending ‘cardinals’ as conservatives push ...
  11. Democrats balk at Alito assertion that Congress has ‘no authority’ over ...
  12. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  13. Murphy says Alito’s Supreme Court seat ‘exists only because of an act ...
  14. UFO-curious lawmakers brace for a fight over government secrets
  15. Trump urges pause on Ukraine aid until agencies turn in ‘every scrap’ of ...
  16. Glenn Ivey on new Trump charges in documents case: ‘I don’t think it’s ...
  17. The Memo: McConnell and Feinstein’s stumbles raise awkward questions on age
  18. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
Load more