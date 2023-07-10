trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Adley Rutschman adds new wrinkle to Home Run Derby as switch hitter

by AP - 07/10/23 9:12 PM ET
by AP - 07/10/23 9:12 PM ET
American League's Adley Rutschman, of the Baltimore Orioles, is introduced at the start of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
American League’s Adley Rutschman, of the Baltimore Orioles, is introduced at the start of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Adley Rutschman added a new wrinkle to the Home Run Derby, even if it didn’t result in a victory.

Rutschman displayed his power from both sides of the plate as a switch hitter, swatting a combined 27 homers in his first-round matchup on Monday night.

Rutschman had the crowd roaring during the initial 3-minute round, hitting 21 homers left-handed. Rutschman’s longest homer left-handed was a 445-foot shot that reached the third level of right field at T-Mobile Park.

For the bonus round, Rutschman flipped around and hit right-handed. Rutschman hit six out to left field in the 30-second round and walked off to a standing ovation.

Ultimately, it was a losing effort as White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. hit 28 homers to advance in the event.

From Portland, Oregon, Rutschman grew up attending Mariners games and had his dad Randy Rutschman as his pitcher for the event.

In his two seasons in the majors, Rutschman has hit a total of 25 homers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  2. A record share of Americans is living alone
  3. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  4. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  5. House GOP introduces election reform bill
  6. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  7. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  8. ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper running for Michigan Senate seat
  9. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  10. Conservatives send warning to McCarthy on spending
  11. Student loans: Looming payments put spotlight on ‘real danger’ for borrowers
  12. Pence says Trump’s Ukraine war promise requires giving ‘Putin what he ...
  13. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
  14. Murphy says ‘the biggest policy mistake of the past 50 years in New Jersey’ ...
  15. Donald Trump is just a smaller, weaker Richard Nixon
  16. Hunter Biden prosecutor disputes GOP, IRS whistleblower claim
  17. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  18. Trump knocks Iowa governor over approach to 2024 presidential primary 
Load more