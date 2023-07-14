trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Alex Galchenyuk of Coyotes repeatedly used racial slur, intimidated officers after stop, report says

by JOHN MARSHALL, Associated Press - 07/14/23 6:11 PM ET
by JOHN MARSHALL, Associated Press - 07/14/23 6:11 PM ET
FILE - Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Galchenyuk adjusts his pads during the second period of an NHL hockey game March 22, 2023, in Denver. The Arizona Coyotes have placed newly signed free agent Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract following his arrest on multiple charges over the weekend, the team said Thursday, July 13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE – Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Galchenyuk adjusts his pads during the second period of an NHL hockey game March 22, 2023, in Denver. The Arizona Coyotes have placed newly signed free agent Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract following his arrest on multiple charges over the weekend, the team said…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alex Galchenyuk repeatedly used racial slurs toward a police officer in training and threatened to have two officers killed during a traffic stop last weekend, police said in a report, actions that led the Arizona Coyotes to terminate the player’s contract on Friday.

A Scottsdale Police Department report said Galchenyuk was erratic and aggressive toward officers after apparently crashing a car into a sign.

Galchenyuk cited connections in Moscow while saying “I’m gunna chop you, your wife, your daughter” and “One phone call and you’re all dead, your whole family, your blood line is dead,” police said in the report.

Galchenyuk, who was born in the U.S. to Belarusian parents and spent much of his childhood in Russia, uttered a racial slur several times while referring to the officer in training, the report said.

The Coyotes terminated Galchenyuk’s contract due to a material breach of terms a day after placing him on unconditional waivers.

“We are aware of the incident involving Alex Galchenyuk and strongly condemn this type of behavior,” the Coyotes said in a statement. “Once the club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his standard player’s contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League.”

Galchenyuk was arrested Sunday on charges of private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, police said.

It was not immediately known whether Galchenyuk had an attorney.

According to the police report, a witness told police that a white BMW had hit a curb and sign. A training officer and a trainee arrived and saw Galchenyuk on the ground about 20 feet from the car. They watched another man put him in the passenger seat before driving off.

The officer pulled the car over and noticed both men were heavily impaired. Galchenyuk became agitated and began making erratic movements, and the officer asked him to step out of the car. Galchenyuk struggled with the officer before being handcuffed with the help of the officer in training, the report said.

Galchenyuk made the threats and repeatedly uttered the racial slur as he was driven to the Scottsdale jail, police said. He was booked on misdemeanor charges and released the next day on his own recognizance.

A witness told police Galchenyuk was the driver when the car crashed, then got out and lay on the ground. Galchenyuk later told officers he was joking about the threats, the report said.

The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract July 1, the opening of free agency, for his third stint with the team. He played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, spending most of the year in the AHL.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  2. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  3. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  4. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  5. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
  6. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  7. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  8. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  9. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  10. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  11. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  12. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  13. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  14. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  15. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  16. Biden raised more than $72M in second quarter, doubling Trump’s haul
  17. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  18. Mexico files complaint accusing Texas of breaking boundary laws with floating ...
Load more