trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

All Hail the Rockies! Pea-sized hail makes Coors Field a winter wonderland ahead of Dodgers game

by AP - 06/29/23 10:39 PM ET
by AP - 06/29/23 10:39 PM ET
Hail covers a tarpaulin and the field after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Hail covers a tarpaulin and the field after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies stretched and dove, head first, making quite a splash.

The Rockies catcher wasn’t stealing a base or avoiding a tag. Instead, Diaz was sliding on the hail-covered tarp of Coors Field hours before Colorado hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

The Denver area was hit with heavy rain, high winds and pea-sized hail, transforming the green outfield grass into ice-covered turf and giving the “Boys of Summer” a taste of winter.

The conditions prompted Diaz to do a swan dive and others to make snow angels, and left maintenance crews at Coors Field hoisting shovels full of hail and working to restore order to the field. The start of the game was delayed for 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Walkways were covered with the icy mix and crews were left bailing buckets of the frozen and fast-melting slop from the entry to doors to the clubhouse in the home dugout. Across the way underneath the stadium near the visitors’ clubhouse, others with squeegees worked to push the water-hail mixture into drains.

Grounds workers using shovels cleared much of the hail pellets from the field, but pockets of the icy precipitation remained visible in the outfield.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  2. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  3. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  4. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  5. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  6. Ocasio-Cortez slams Alito for ‘corruption’ over student loan decision
  7. Megyn Kelly praises Trump after Supreme Court decisions
  8. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  9. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  10. A major UPS strike is looming — here’s what that means for your packages
  11. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  12. Supreme Court lets stand gender dysphoria case in liberal win
  13. Fox News settles lawsuit brought by ex-producer
  14. Supreme Court blocks student loan forgiveness: What should borrowers do now?
  15. Sotomayor blasts court in scathing dissent on same-sex wedding case
  16. RFK Jr. knocks Biden over student loan ruling
  17. Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian designer in gay wedding website case
  18. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
Load more

Video

See all Video