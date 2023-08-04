trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Americans’ escape in group stage preserved meaningful US betting action on the Women’s World Cup

by MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press - 08/04/23 1:55 PM ET
by MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press - 08/04/23 1:55 PM ET
US team talk during a break in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US team talk during a break in the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The shot that hit the post in the Americans’ scoreless draw with Portugal not only allowed the defending champions to advance out of the group stage, it also preserved any meaningful betting action in the U.S. on the Women’s World Cup.

The betting handle would have dropped by 80% had the U.S. been eliminated this week, said Jay Kornegay, vice president of race and sports operations at Westgate Las Vegas. He said that also will be the situation should the Americans lose in the knockout stage.

“It’s all about the U.S. team, especially the Women’s World Cup,” Kornegay said. “It’s different for the men’s World Cup because they seem to have attracted more action outside the U.S. team.”

Kornegay said betting on the Women’s World Cup in general is down this year because of the time difference with the tournament being played in Australia and New Zealand.

The times would have been much more favorable in the knockout stage if the U.S. had won its group, placing the games in windows in which most Americans would already be awake. The United States’ round of 16 game against Sweden will be Sunday at 5 a.m. EDT.

Kornegay and BetMGM trading team leader Seamus Magee said the betting handle would take a hit as a result.

“If they were to win their next maybe two games, I would expect another spike (in betting handle) no matter what time they play,” Kornegay said.

The U.S. made it out of the group stage after a scoreless draw with Portugal on Tuesday. Portugal’s Ana Capeta had what looked like the winning goal in extra time, but her shot caromed off the left post, allowing the Americans to escape a jaw-dropping defeat. The U.S. has won four World Cup titles, including the last two.

Even though betting was down on this year’s tournament, wagering on women’s sports is noticeably on the rise.

BetMGM reported it has seen more than a 40% increase in betting on women’s sports, most notably in the WNBA, tennis and golf. It doesn’t hurt that the WNBA’s best team, the Aces, is in Las Vegas. But BetMGM also is a company with wagering locations nationwide so it isn’t reliant on the Aces to carry the action.

“This has been a yearlong trend as the increase in action on women’s sports has spanned across many leagues,” BetMGM data analyst John Ewing said. “While some of the increase can be attributed to the expansion of legalized betting, women’s sports leagues have actually outpaced the growth in wagering activity compared to men’s sports leagues.”

Ewing didn’t have a breakdown of how many of the bettors were women but said he thought the increase in wagering on women’s sports is a sustainable trend.

“As more people begin to wager on women’s leagues, they’ll become interested and invested in the teams and players moving forward, which grows the sports and in turn adds more activity from the sports wagering side and so on,” Ewing said. “We predict a lot of future growth in this sector.”

Kornegay agreed the trajectory is on the way up but said Westgate’s bump has been more in the 10% to 15% range.

“I know that the dominance of the Aces is a very unique thing but it’s very competitive on the women’s side, whether it’s soccer, tennis or golf,” Kornegay said. “We’re starting to see more U.S. women in the top rankings of their respective sports, and that certainly has been part of the equation.”

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  2. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  3. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  4. More Americans say they can never retire
  5. Pelosi takes shot at ‘scared puppy’ Trump
  6. ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’
  7. Senate Democrats press Roberts on Alito recusals
  8. Kinzinger: McCarthy criticism of Trump charges ‘complete garbage’
  9. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  10. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  11. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  12. Hospital computer systems in multiple states hit by cyberattack
  13. Democrat doesn’t think Jan. 6 committee was aware of notes Mike Pence took on ...
  14. DeSantis slams NBA players union over Orlando Magic criticism
  15. Hurd ‘pissed’ about Trump arraignment: ‘We can do something about this’
  16. Wisconsin governor pushes for prosecution of state’s 2020 fake electors
  17. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  18. In the military, physical fitness outranks gender ‘equity’
Load more