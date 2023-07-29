trending:

Angels manager Phil Nevin suspended 1 game for outburst at umpire

by AP - 07/29/23 3:36 PM ET
TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Saturday for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays a night earlier.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery managed the Angels during the second game of the three-game series as Nevin served his suspension.

Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field after the 4-1 loss Friday night.

The umpires access their locker room through the tunnel at the end of the visitor’s dugout on the first base side of Rogers Centre.

A Toronto police officer accompanied the umpire crew as it descended the dugout steps. Montgomery had to restrain Nevin as the umpires passed through the end of the dugout.

Nevin was angry about the game-ending called third strike against pinch hitter Michael Stefanic, who entered in the ninth inning with the bases loaded after Shohei Ohtani left because of cramping in both of his calves.

“I just explained to him that I thought the pitch to Stefanic was outside,” Nevin later told reporters.

Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run in the series opener — part of a streak of three homers in three at-bats over two games — before exiting early.

