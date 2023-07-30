trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Angels outfielder Taylor Ward placed on IL with facial fractures after being hit in head

by AP - 07/30/23 12:42 PM ET
by AP - 07/30/23 12:42 PM ET
Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward is carted off the field after being hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah, during fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Los Angeles Angels’ Taylor Ward is carted off the field after being hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah, during fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures on Sunday, a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah.

Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 loss. He was released from hospital Saturday evening.

Before Sunday’s game, Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ward did not have vision damage. Surgery is an option for Ward, but no decision has been made. It was not clear when Ward would be able to return to California. The Angels play a three-game series at Atlanta this week before returning home Thursday to host Seattle.

To replace Ward, the Angels selected the contract of infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Batting with the bases loaded, Ward was hit by a 2-0 pitch from Manoah. The ball appeared to strike Ward next to his next left eye, knocking off his batting helmet.

Plate umpire Andy Fletcher motioned to the Angels’ dugout for the trainer as Ward went down, blood running down his face. Angels staff rushed to the plate and held a towel to Ward’s face. After a couple of minutes, Ward got to his feet and left the field on a cart. His left eye appeared to be swollen shut.

A six-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Angels, Ward is batting .253 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI in 97 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democratic Caucus chair says shutdown is looming because ‘the far-right is ...
  2. GOP leaders strike out on getting Tuberville to bend
  3. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  4. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  5. Russia’s warmongers are turning against Putin
  6. McConnell’s health scare puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  7. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  8. High school boys are trending conservative
  9. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  10. DeSantis says Trump’s ‘juvenile insults’ help him
  11. Facebook settlement checks: Can you still get a payment if you deleted your ...
  12. Ramaswamy emerges as 2024 breakout star. Where will it take him?
  13. Florida’s new Black history standards are misleading and offensive
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Two faces of Trump’s sway
  15. Christie on new Trump charges: ‘These guys were acting like the Corleones ...
  16. Bill Barr on voting between Trump versus Biden: ‘I’ll jump off that bridge ...
  17. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  18. Trump attorney calls him ‘the most ethical American I know’ in wake of ...
Load more