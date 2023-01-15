trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Unclear whether Hamlin will attend Bills’ home playoff game

by CAROLYN THOMPSON and JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press - 01/15/23 11:11 AM ET
by CAROLYN THOMPSON and JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press - 01/15/23 11:11 AM ET
Damar Hamlin
FILE – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It is unclear whether Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

A person with direct knowledge of the player’s schedule had told The Associated Press on Sunday that Hamlin planned to attend. He later said those “plans may have changed.”

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private since being released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

Hamlin visited teammates at the Bills’ stadium on Saturday but has not been seen in public since being rushed off the field in Cincinnati in an ambulance on Jan. 2. He spent more than a week in the hospital, much of the time in critical condition.

Charged up fans are eager to blunt the memory of Hamlin’s collapse, when the 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh exurb of McKees Rocks stood up after making a tackle against the Bengals, then fell backwards, landing motionless on the turf at Paycor Stadium.

The Bills have not released any details about Hamlin’s plans for the game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Tags

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
  2. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  3. Chuck Todd, Ron Johnson spar over Jan. 6, Hunter Biden
  4. Comer sidesteps questions about why Oversight panel won’t investigate Trump 
  5. Progressives battle for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  6. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  7. GOP rep: US defaulting on national debt a ‘real threat’
  8. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  9. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  10. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  11. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  12. Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden ...
  13. Omar ‘glad’ special prosecutor appointed to investigate Biden documents 
  14. Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
  15. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  16. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  17. Document-gate: What did the president know?
  18. Risk of prosecution on Biden, Trump docs differs due to cooperation
Load more

Video

See all Video