Arizona’s Pham robbed of homer by fan who stole the ball from Steer

by AP - 08/26/23 12:24 AM ET
A young fan pulls the ball out of the glove of Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Phoenix. The Fan was called for interference on the play and was ejected from the ballpark. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A young fan pulls the ball out of the glove of Cincinnati Reds’ Spencer Steer on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Phoenix. The Fan was called for interference on the play and was ejected from the ballpark. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer had the ball in his glove, a home run stolen.

One problem: a young fan stole the ball out of his glove.

Arizona’s Tommy Phan hit a ball to deep left in the seventh inning Friday night that to the edge of the wall. Steer timed it perfectly, leaped and had the ball in his glove for a second. The fan, also wearing a glove, reached in and pulled the ball out, leaving Steer slumped against the wall after he landed.

The umpires initially ruled Pham’s shot a home run and fans cheered after seeing the kid’s catch.

A video review called him out for fan’s interference, leading to boos across Chase Field.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

