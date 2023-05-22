trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

A’s broadcaster Glen Kuiper let go after racial slur on air

by JOSH DUBOW, Associated Press - 05/22/23 6:01 PM ET
by JOSH DUBOW, Associated Press - 05/22/23 6:01 PM ET
FILE - People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif., July 23, 2022. Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A's game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE – People watch a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif., July 23, 2022. Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” the network said in a statement Monday. “We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”

A person familiar with the investigation said “the decision was based on a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review.” The person spoke on condition of anonymity and didn’t divulge specific details because the network had not publicly disclosed the results of the investigation.

Kuiper apologized on the air later in that game without getting into specifics, saying he said something that “didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to.” He later issued a statement through the network when he was suspended, saying: “I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said. I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies.”

Kuiper has been calling A’s games in the Bay Area for the last 20 years. He is the younger brother of former major leaguer and Giants announcer Duane Kuiper.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  2. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  3. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  4. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  5. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  6. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  7. E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s CNN town hall remarks to defamation suit
  8. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  9. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  10. Debt ceiling: Yellen says Treasury to run out of funds by ‘early June’ and ...
  11. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  12. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  13. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  14. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  15. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  16. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  17. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
  18. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
Load more

Video

See all Video