trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Astros’ Framber Valdez pitching no-hitter through 8 innings against Guardians

by KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press - 08/01/23 10:09 PM ET
by KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press - 08/01/23 10:09 PM ET
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez warms up before the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez warms up before the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Framber Valdez has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

Valdez retired the first 12 batters, with six strikeouts, before Oscar Gonzalez walked to open the fifth. But Valdez still faced the minimum in that inning thanks to a double play.

Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the sixth before a lineout by Myles Straw. Cam Gallagher then grounded out to end the sixth.

Valdez retired all threw batters in the seventh on groundouts. The first two were routine. But Valdez deflected a high chopper hit by José Ramírez and Jeremy Pena’s throw to first barely beat Ramírez there for the third out.

Valdez struck out Gonzalez to start the eighth and retired David Fry and Will Brennan on groundouts to end the inning.

The left-hander has thrown 81 pitches with 58 strikes.

The Astros lead 2-0 after a two-run single by Kyle Tucker in the third.

The strong start comes after he allowed eight hits and six runs — both season highs — in 3 2/3 innings of a 13-5 loss to Texas in his last outing.

Valdez became the ace of Houston’s staff this season after Justin Verlander signed with the Mets. But Verlander was sent back to the Astros in a blockbuster trade-deadline deal Tuesday, giving Houston a powerful 1-2 punch.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Comer jokes special counsel ‘plagiarized’ notes on Biden but put in ...
  2. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  3. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  4. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  5. What to know about the six co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  6. Five takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 ...
  7. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  8. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  9. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  10. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  11. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  12. High school boys are trending conservative
  13. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  14. Trump indicted on Jan. 6 charges
  15. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  16. Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned in Trump’s 2020 election case?
  17. Pence condemns Trump on Jan. 6 indictment: ‘country is more important’
  18. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
Load more