trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality

by AP - 06/30/23 2:08 PM ET
by AP - 06/30/23 2:08 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff.

“NYRA monitors the air quality closely all the time and there was a dramatic decline late this morning,” spokesman Pat McKenna said.

The track remained open for simulcasting.

This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Racing is scheduled to resume Saturday with a 10-race card.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  2. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  3. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  4. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  5. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  6. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  7. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  8. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  9. The Memo: Trump’s Supreme Court shows its seismic impact
  10. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  11. Biden plots new course to get relief for student loan borrowers
  12. DeSantis team shares Pride Month-inspired video in latest attack on Trump
  13. Climate crisis: It’s time for more drastic solutions
  14. Five takeaways on the Supreme Court’s student debt decision
  15. Republican LGBTQ group blasts DeSantis over ‘homophobic’ campaign video
  16. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  17. Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian designer in gay wedding website case
  18. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Load more