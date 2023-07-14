trending:

Bo Naylor, Josh Naylor become first brothers to hit multi-run homers in same inning for same team

by AP - 07/14/23 11:48 PM ET
Cleveland Guardians Josh Naylor gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians became the first brothers major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot during the third inning of the Guardians’ 12-4 loss at Texas on Friday night.

Bo Naylor hit a 1-0 changeup from Rangers starter Jon Gray an estimated 435 feet to right field at Globe Life Field with no outs in the third. Four batters later, Josh hit a 3-1 slider from Gray down the right-field line and it barely stayed fair to make it 4-0.

“It’s something super special,” Bo said. “It’s something that we’ve talked about, joked about in the past. Seeing it come to pass was pretty wild to think about.

“When I hit mine, we shared a great moment. I could see how excited he was for me. When he hit his, I was up on the top step waiting for him. Just a cool moment to share with him.”

The last brothers to go deep in the same inning were B.J. and Justin Upton of the Atlanta Braves, who went back-to-back off Colorado’s Jon Garland on April 23, 2013.

The Uptons were also the last to homer in the same game for the same team, doing it on Sept. 27, 2014 at Philadelphia against the Phillies’ A.J. Burnett.

Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners and current Ranger Corey Seager, then with the Los Angeles Dodgers, were the last brothers to homer for different teams, on Aug. 17, 2020.

Bo Naylor’s homer was his second this season. The rookie catcher was most recently called up from the minors on June 16.

Josh went deep for the 12th time this year.

Following the Naylors’ homers, the Guardians were outscored 12-0.

“We had two big hits — the Naylor brothers. But other than that, it was kind of a quiet night for us,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

