trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Braves bolster bullpen by acquiring veteran left-hander Hand from Rockies

by CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press - 08/01/23 8:02 PM ET
by CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press - 08/01/23 8:02 PM ET
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brad Hand works against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brad Hand works against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves added another veteran left-hander to their bullpen by acquiring Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Rockies acquired right-hander Alec Barger, who was 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA for Double-A Mississippi. Barger, 25, was a 17th-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by Atlanta in 2019.

Hand, 33, bolsters the bullpen, which also had left-hander A.J. Minter reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Monday. Minter had been out since July 12 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation.

The NL East-leading Braves also have dealt with the losses of left-hander Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation), right-hander Jesse Chavez (bruised left shin) and right-hander Nick Anderson (right shoulder strain) to the injured list.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said his talks with other teams were influenced by encouraging medical reports and the expectation Lee, Chavez and starting pitchers Max Fried (strained left forearm) and Kyle Wright (right shoulder inflammation) will return soon.

Fried could be activated off the injured list this week.

“It made the bar higher for us,” Anthopoulos said, adding it made decisions to trade away minor leaguers more difficult.

“We had the players to get everybody,” Anthopoulos said of the trade talks. “It was just a matter of if we wanted to do it.”

Anthopoulos said the addition of Hand “was just trying to insulate yourself” while also giving manager Brian Snitker the luxury of having three left-handers in his bullpen.

“I just think especially when we get Dylan back, having that third lefty is very big,” Snitker said, adding Hand “has been doing this a long time and has been very successful.”

Hand has 131 career saves in his 13-year career. The Braves are Hand’s ninth team and complete his tour of every NL East team.

Hand will be expected to work in a set-up role in Atlanta behind closer Raisel Iglesias.

Hand is 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA with Colorado this season. He posted a 2.80 ERA with five saves in 55 games with Philadelphia in 2022.

Hand set a career high with 34 saves for Cleveland in 2019. He had a combined 32 saves for San Diego and Cleveland in 2018.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  2. Five takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 ...
  3. What to know about the six co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  4. Comer jokes special counsel ‘plagiarized’ notes on Biden but put in ...
  5. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  6. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  7. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  8. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  9. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  10. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  11. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  12. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  13. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  14. High school boys are trending conservative
  15. Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned in Trump’s 2020 election case?
  16. Pence condemns Trump on Jan. 6 indictment: ‘country is more important’
  17. Senate Republicans urging EPA to withdraw power plant rule
  18. McCarthy accuses DOJ of using Trump indictment to ‘distract’ from Biden ...
Load more