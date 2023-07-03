trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is first to hit 20 homers, steal 40 bases and drive in 50 before break

by TOM WITHERS, Associated Press - 07/03/23 11:19 PM ET
by TOM WITHERS, Associated Press - 07/03/23 11:19 PM ET
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) and Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrate after they defeated the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) and Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrate after they defeated the Cleveland Guardians in a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nobody has had a first half of the season like Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta’s four-time All-Star outfielder made history Monday night by becoming the first player to reach 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break.

“Special player,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Atlanta extended its winning streak to nine straight and moved 30 games over .500 by beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-2.

The 25-year-old Acuña is also just the third player to hit 20 homers and steal 40 bases in the first 84 games, joining Rickey Henderson (1990) and Eric Davis (1986).

Before the game, Acuña was named NL Player of the Month for June, the second time he’s won the award this season.

In the third inning, Acuña extended his hitting streak to 14 games before swiping his 40th base, the most he’s had in a season. He stole 37 in 2019.

Acuña appeared to injure his right shoulder while making a headfirst slide. He stayed on the ground for a few moments before being helped to his feet and checked by a Braves trainer. Acuña stayed in the game and scored moments later on a single.

Snitker said Acuña was “stung a little bit” but felt fine.

There doesn’t seem to be anything the speedy Acuña can’t do.

“You go out and get a drink or go to the bathroom you might miss something you’ve never seen before,” Snitker said. “I’m just glad to have him on our team and be able to watch him every say.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump press secretary says he showed classified documents to people on ...
  2. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  5. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  6. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  7. Powder that prompted brief evacuation at White House found to be cocaine
  8. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  9. DeSantis faces GOP pushback for Trump-LGBTQ video
  10. Yevgeny Prigozhin releases new audio message
  11. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  12. Military holds enter fifth month as Republicans struggle to appease Tuberville
  13. RNC debate rules leave long shot candidates with few options
  14. Federal court blocks Florida election law
  15. Dan Cox says he has not filed to run for House, has reported FEC filing for ...
  16. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  17. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  18. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
Load more