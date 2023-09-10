trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Frelick leaping catch preserves no-hit bid in 10th, Yankees and Brewers tied 0-0

by AP - 09/10/23 4:35 PM ET
by AP - 09/10/23 4:35 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee right fielder Sal Frelick made a leaping catch against the wall on an Anthony Volpe drive for the final out of the 10th inning to deny the game-ending run Sunday, preserving a no-hit bid by Brewers pitchers against the New York Yankees.

Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Abner Uribe combined for 10 hitless innings,

With the game 0-0 and runners on first and second, Flelick jumped to make the catch and elbowed center fielder Joey Wiemer in the mouth.

Burnes struck out seven and walked two in eight innings, throwing 70 of 109 pitches for strikes before Williams relieved. Burnes’ pitch count was one shy of his season high and six short of his career high.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner retired his first 12 hitters before walking Giancarlo Stanton on his 54th pitch. He also issued a two-out walk to rookie Everson Pereira before third baseman Andruw Monasterio made a running catch in foul territory on Oswaldo Cabrera.

Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, has not thrown a complete game in 103 big league starts.

Milwaukee has two no-hitters. Burnes combined with Josh Hader on the Brewers’ second, pitching eight innings at Cleveland on Sept. 11, 2021, while throwing 115 pitches. Milwaukee’s first no-hitter was by Juan Nieves on April 15, 1987 against the Orioles.

The Yankees have been no-hit eight times. The last was June 25, 2022, in the Bronx in a combined effort by Houston’s Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Melania Trump’s former adviser calls her citizenship speech ‘quite ...
  2. Trump lawyer blasts Jack Smith’s urgency for ruling in immunity ...
  3. Trump takes significant polling lead over Biden in presidential race
  4. Top evangelical leader says he doesn’t believe poll showing strong Trump ...
  5. McCarthy mentee Vince Fong determined ineligible for congressional candidacy
  6. Arizona governor signs order deploying National Guard to state’s border
  7. GOP senator says Biden can’t be impeached for pre-presidential actions
  8. Eric Swalwell and the politics of contempt
  9. GOP struggles to outrun Texas, Supreme Court abortion cases 
  10. Congress approves bill barring any president from unilaterally withdrawing from ...
  11. Rapper Meek Mill tears up as Pennsylvania’s Shapiro signs probation reform
  12. This is bigger than COVID: Why are so many Americans dying early?
  13. Watchdog groups push for disbarment of ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis over ...
  14. US issues dire warning to North Korea on nuclear threat
  15. Scaramucci: House GOP ‘damaged our party’ with ‘specious’ Biden ...
  16. Elise Stefanik files complaint against federal judge who ruled in Jan. 6, Trump ...
  17. Carville calls Johnson’s views ‘hypocrisy on steroids’
  18. California to vote on allowing ‘toilet-to-tap’ projects: What to know
Load more