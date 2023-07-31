trending:

Broncos receiver Tim Patrick carted off field with right leg injury

by ARNIE STAPLETON, Associated Press - 07/31/23 1:39 PM ET
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick takes part in drills during NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick takes part in drills during NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field Monday with a left leg injury almost a year after he tore his right ACL at training camp.

There was no immediate word on the nature or extent of Patrick’s injury, but it appeared to be a serious setback for the 29-year-old who was embarking on a comeback after missing all of last season.

Patrick was participating in a 7-on-7 drill with the Broncos in full pads for the first time and his left leg buckled as he pushed off to run a route. He yelled out in pain and threw his helmet as coach Sean Payton, quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Courtland Sutton were among the first to rush over to him.

He was helped onto a cart and taken inside the team’s headquarters as the crowd of some 3,000 fans fell silent.

Patrick was the team’s No. 1 receiver going into last season when he tore his right ACL in a noncontact drill on Aug. 2.

He was a projected starter again this summer even in a crowded wide receiver room that also features Jerry Jeudy, Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr., Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, among others.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL



