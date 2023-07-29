trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest

by AP - 07/29/23 2:55 PM ET
by AP - 07/29/23 2:55 PM ET
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
FILE – LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James plays piano in a video posted by his father, LeBron James, on Saturday, five days after the teenager went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California.

The 18-year-old plays a brief melody in front of his family, smiles and gets up without speaking in the video posted on his father’s Instagram account. The video doesn’t indicate where or when it was shot.

“A man of many talents,” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar can be heard saying in the background as Bronny finishes playing with his two younger siblings looking on.

TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night. They show the teenager with his father outside celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Wearing black pants and a zip-up hoodie, Bronny carried his phone while standing outside the Italian restaurant.

Bronny was released from the hospital on Thursday. He will continue to undergo tests to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest, which occurred Monday morning during a workout at USC’s Galen Center.

Bronny, whose full name is LeBron James Jr., committed to USC in May after the 6-foot-3 guard became one of the nation’s top prospects out of Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/lebron-james

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  2. Latest Trump charges put spotlight on ‘consciousness of guilt’
  3. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  4. DeSantis faces backlash from Black conservatives 
  5. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  6. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  7. Charging interest on student loan debt is actually a good thing
  8. San Francisco investigating Musk’s Twitter HQ after giant ‘X’ installed ...
  9. Pentagon investigating Air Force engineer’s ‘critical compromise’ of ...
  10. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  11. GOP Rep. John James slams DeSantis for curriculum comments on ...
  12. Stefanik argues new charges against Trump show ‘our justice system is ...
  13. Trump’s role in GOP Senate primaries underscores his strength
  14. Bolton on DOJ report Trump tried to destroy evidence: ‘He thinks he can do ...
  15. 5 takeaways as Trump’s legal troubles mount
  16. These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill
  17. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  18. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
Load more