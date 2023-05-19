trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Canes, Panthers play longest games in their histories as East final opener hits 4th OT

by AP - 05/19/23 1:24 AM ET
by AP - 05/19/23 1:24 AM ET
Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett (9) tries to shoot on Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the second overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, early Friday, May 19, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Florida Panthers’ Sam Bennett (9) tries to shoot on Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen (31) during the second overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, early Friday, May 19, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers seem determined to keep playing. And playing. And playing.

The teams opened their Eastern Conference final playoff series by completing three overtimes with the score tied at 2. That made it the longest game in franchise history for each team, with Game 1 pushing into early Friday five hours after the puck dropped.

This marks the 15th four-overtime game in NHL history.

Florida’s previous record for longest game was 104:31 in Game 4 of the 1996 Stanley Cup final against Colorado. Carolina’s previous record was 114:47 for Game 3 of the 2002 Stanley Cup final.

This is the longest game this season.

The only good news for the teams is they had an extended break before this series began. Carolina closed out New Jersey exactly a week earlier, while Florida eliminated Toronto a day later.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  2. Anti-Trump Republicans increasingly desperate to shake up race
  3. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  4. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  5. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  6. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  7. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  8. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  9. Tuberville’s white nationalist comments roil military diversity debate
  10. Miami mayor says DeSantis ‘personal vendetta’ with Disney is costing state
  11. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  12. McCarthy shifts, voices new confidence in debt ceiling deal
  13. Florida turns red: Can Democrats make a comeback?
  14. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
  15. Bill Barr says classified documents probe could leave Trump ‘very exposed’
  16. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  17. Jim Jordan, Mike Turner threaten CIA subpoena in Hunter Biden letter inquiry
  18. China is using the World Bank as its piggybank
Load more

Video

See all Video