Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ

by AP - 07/28/23 6:33 PM ET
by AP - 07/28/23 6:33 PM ET
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol argues with umpire Will Little (93) after Miles Mikolas was ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol argues with umpire Will Little (93) after Miles Mikolas was ejected during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for intentionally throwing at Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was suspended for one game and fined as a result of Mikolas’ actions Thursday night. Mikolas appealed his penalties, while Marmol served his suspension Friday night against the Cubs.

In the first inning in the Cardinals’ 10-3 loss, Happ bloodied St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras when he hit him in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Mikolas.

Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate for Contreras, and Mikolas brushed back Happ with the first pitch when play resumed to run the count to 3-1. With the next pitch, Mikolas hit Happ in the rear end.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

