trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Celtics’ Brogdon (forearm), Heat’s Vincent (ankle) available for Game 7

by AP - 05/29/23 8:01 PM ET
by AP - 05/29/23 8:01 PM ET

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics sixth man Malcolm Brogdon is available for Game 7 against the Heat after sitting out Game 6 with a strained right forearm.

Brogdon, the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, tested the forearm during the pregame on Monday and was cleared about an hour before tip-off. He is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists this postseason.

“I trust him and if he’s healthy it will be a great spark for us,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said during his pregame news conference.

Miami guard Gabe Vincent is also available after being listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle.

Vincent has started every game in this series except Game 5 when he was inactive. He had 15 points, including three 3-pointers in 41 minutes during Miami’s Game 6 loss.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  2. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  3. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  4. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  5. Did we just dodge a recession?
  6. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  7. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  8. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  9. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
  10. Texas lawmakers send anti-DEI bill to Abbott’s desk
  11. Roy Blunt says Merrick Garland confirmation would’ve been ‘mistake for him ...
  12. Supreme Court preview: the major decisions still to come
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Can McCarthy get the votes?
  14. 8 killed, 71 injured in mass shootings over long holiday weekend
  15. Authorities open fire after driver rushes US-Canadian border station
  16. Trump wishes happy Memorial Day to those fighting ‘misfits and lunatic ...
  17. Minor miracle: Conservatives got a win out of a debt-ceiling showdown
  18. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
Load more

Video

See all Video