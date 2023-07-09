trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Champagne problems as Wimbledon asks fans to cork it when players serve

by KEN MAGUIRE, Associated Press - 07/09/23 4:55 PM ET
by KEN MAGUIRE, Associated Press - 07/09/23 4:55 PM ET
Russia's Anastasia Potapova serves to Russia's Mirra Andreeva during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Russia’s Anastasia Potapova serves to Russia’s Mirra Andreeva during the women’s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Where and when to pop your Champagne is such a Wimbledon problem.

Someone got the timing wrong Sunday at the oldest Grand Slam tournament, where the bubbly helps wash down the strawberries and cream.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you are opening a bottle of Champagne don’t do it as the player is about to serve. Thank you,” Australian umpire John Blom announced just after the start of a match on No. 3 Court.

Anastasia Potapova smiled and nodded in approval. The 22nd-seeded player was serving to start her third-round match against teenager Mirra Andreeva. When she tossed the ball in the air a cork popped and she sent the serve long. She then lost the point on her second serve, and the umpire’s warning followed.

Lanson Champagne is available on the grounds of the All England Club by the glass, half-bottle and bottle. “Le White Label Sec” goes for 95.10 pounds ($122) for a bottle.

“Usually, actually, we buy it here, but it’s quite nice that you can actually bring your own in, which I didn’t realize until my husband looked it up this morning,” said Sarah-Jane Watson, a lawyer from Surrey.

It’s true, you can.

“We brought a bottle,” she said, “and then we bought a bottle.”

They watched matches at No. 2 Court, where a security guard asked that they not open the bottle inside.

A cork was heard popping at Centre Court, though, between points during a match featuring Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic.

The 32nd-seeded Marie Bouzkova said she’s too dialed in to be distracted. The Czech Republic native, who lost to Marketa Vondrousova, said during a match a couple of years ago she hadn’t noticed a fire alarm going off in a nearby building.

“I was like ‘what fire alarm?’” she said.

Though there’s at least one place, she added, that’s a bit louder than average: Flushing Meadows.

“In New York,” Bouzkova said, “you have more outside noise, I would say, just from the crowd either drinking maybe too much beer or just being a little bit more loud.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  2. Trump knocks Iowa governor over approach to 2024 presidential primary 
  3. A record share of Americans is living alone
  4. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  5. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
  6. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  7. Pence says Trump’s Ukraine war promise requires giving ‘Putin what he ...
  8. The evidence mounts that Democrats are souring on Biden
  9. Louisiana judge denies DOJ motion to stay order in social media case
  10. Murphy says ‘the biggest policy mistake of the past 50 years in New Jersey’ ...
  11. Turkey agrees to advance Sweden’s NATO membership, Stoltenberg says
  12. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  13. Greene’s Freedom Caucus ousting underscores GOP-conservative tensions
  14. CNN’s Tapper: Trump has ‘knocked everybody in the news media off’
  15. Judge to decide fate of two Oath Keepers who breached Capitol on Jan. 6
  16. Five key political races to watch in 2023
  17. Hunter Biden prosecutor disputes GOP, IRS whistleblower claim
  18. Biden has a profane temper behind closed doors: report
Load more