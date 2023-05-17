trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw

by JOSH DUBOW, Associated Press - 05/17/23 7:23 PM ET
by JOSH DUBOW, Associated Press - 05/17/23 7:23 PM ET
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson.

Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer.

While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, killing the animal.

“I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen said. “I just know that the ball changed directions really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.”

The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.

Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.

Gallen was only 5 when that happened.

“I don’t remember it as a kid,” he said. “But I’ve seen the clip many times.”

Gallen’s incident happened one day before the anniversary of Johnson pitching a perfect game for Arizona against the Atlanta Braves in 2004.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  2. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  3. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  4. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  5. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  6. Greene to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  7. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  8. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  9. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  10. Bipartisan group calls for investigation into Comer’s remarks about missing ...
  11. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  12. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  13. Supreme Court leaves Illinois assault weapons ban in place
  14. Judge in abortion pill case asks if Mother’s Day is ‘celebrating illness’
  15. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  16. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  17. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
  18. New York progressives heckle Santos, argue with Greene on Capitol steps
Load more

Video

See all Video