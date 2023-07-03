trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness

by AP - 07/03/23 8:12 PM ET
by AP - 07/03/23 8:12 PM ET
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers before Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to left shoulder soreness.

The Dodgers recalled right-handers Michael Grove and Gavin Stone, and optioned left-hander Victor González to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Kershaw was selected to his 10th All-Star team Sunday, which tied him for the most in franchise history. He said he was planning to attend next week’s game in Seattle despite being unable to pitch.

The left-hander picked up his 10th victory, which is tied for the NL lead, with six scoreless innings in his last start against Colorado on June 27. He is 10-4 this season with 105 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA.

Grove will start the opener of a four-game series against the Pirates. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 7.54 ERA.

With Kershaw’s stint, every member of the Dodgers’ starting rotation has spent time on the injured list this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump press secretary says he showed classified documents to people on ...
  2. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  5. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  6. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  7. Powder that prompted brief evacuation at White House found to be cocaine
  8. DeSantis faces GOP pushback for Trump-LGBTQ video
  9. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  10. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  11. Federal judge limits Biden administration contact with social media platforms
  12. Military holds enter fifth month as Republicans struggle to appease Tuberville
  13. Federal court blocks Florida election law
  14. RNC debate rules leave long shot candidates with few options
  15. US climate data pinpoints Monday as hottest recorded day on Earth
  16. Yevgeny Prigozhin releases new audio message
  17. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  18. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
Load more