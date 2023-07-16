trending:

Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agree to a 3-year, $41.25M deal, AP source says

by MARK LONG, Associated Press - 07/16/23 1:15 PM ET
by MARK LONG, Associated Press - 07/16/23 1:15 PM ET
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Engram and the Jaguars agreed Sunday, July 16, 2023 to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, file)
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Engram and the Jaguars agreed Sunday, July 16, 2023 to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, file)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed Sunday to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been signed or made public. His agent, Mike McCartney, announced via Twitter that the deal had been reached. Engram weighed in a few minutes later by posting a picture of himself at Everbank Field with the caption “I’m home” along with a praying hands emoji.

The sides beat a Monday afternoon deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals.

Engram had been guaranteed a one-year, $11.345 million deal this season under the franchise tag. But he and the team had been vocal about wanting a long-term deal. Now, Engram will be a key part of Jacksonville’s push to repeat as AFC South champions — and beyond.

His new average salary of $13.75 million puts him sixth at the position, trailing Darren Waller, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews.

Bringing back Engram, a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2017, never really was in question after he caught 73 passes for 766 yards — both career highs — to go along with four touchdowns last season.

Engram developed an instant chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a strong bond with receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. The Jaguars expect even bigger things in the core’s second season together, especially with the addition of former Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley.

Engram signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Jags in 2022. General manager Trent Baalke wanted a longer deal, but Engram believed he would flourish with a fresh start outside New York’s glaring — and often harsh — spotlight, so he took less money in hopes of landing a bigger payday.

It turned out to be a good bet for a talented player who had five injury-shortened seasons with the Giants.

In his first season in Jacksonville, he played every game for the first time in his pro career, didn’t fumble and finished with just four dropped passes.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

