trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Fired New Mexico State basketball coach Greg Heiar hired by a Missouri junior college

by AP - 07/01/23 9:54 PM ET
by AP - 07/01/23 9:54 PM ET

PARK HILLS, Mo. (AP) — Former New Mexico State basketball coach Greg Heiar has been hired to coach Mineral Area College, a junior college in Missouri, four months after he was fired in the wake of the Aggies’ hazing scandal.

Heiar was dismissed from New Mexico State in February following hazing allegations within the team that shut down the program for the season. The Aggies were 9-15 overall and 2-10 in the Western Athletic Conference when the season was stopped.

New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to state records released Wednesday.

Mineral Area College, located about 65 miles southwest of St. Louis, announced the hiring Saturday, citing Heiar’s 20-plus years of college coaching experience and his National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national championship and coach of the year award in 2022 while at Northwest Florida State.

The 47-year-old Heiar said in a statement that he was looking forward to being a part of the institution and community. “Now it’s time to get started building a championship team,” he said.

MAC athletic director Jim Gerwitz, in a statement, acknowledged Heiar’s controversial past, but said that he was excited about the opportunity for the basketball program. The school said it was aware of the litigation involving Heiar and New Mexico State and considered the litigation and related allegations during the hiring process.

“Greg brings a wealth of knowledge on the court and off the court in recruiting, including having coached a NJCAA national championship team,” Gerwitz said.

Gerwitz said the committee that hired Heiar considered his college coaching career and contacted past administrators.

The school said it was aware of the litigation involving Heiar and New Mexico State and considered the litigation and related allegations during the hiring process.

In its statement, the school said it “received overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding his ability to develop student-athletes, promote success both in the classroom and on the court, and create a championship culture that will provide a springboard for players to be successful at Mineral Area College and beyond.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  2. Ocasio-Cortez knocks Biden plan for student loan interest to kick in during ...
  3. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  4. Supreme Court set to take center stage in battle for Senate
  5. UPS reaches deal that lowers chances of nationwide Teamsters strike
  6. Mexican government issues strong rebuke of DeSantis’s new immigration law
  7. Constitutional cruelty: Democrats now oppose a democratic process on student ...
  8. Ocasio-Cortez warns of ‘dangerous authoritarian expansion of power’ in ...
  9. ‘Extreme threat’: Large swathe of southern US at dangerous ‘wet bulb ...
  10. Powerball jackpot surpasses half a billion dollars: Can you increase your ...
  11. Democrat-run Minnesota isn’t a blueprint for 2024 — it’s a cautionary tale
  12. Ocasio-Cortez calls Thomas comments on Jackson in affirmative action opinion ...
  13. Biden’s age is stumbling block to reelection 
  14. Pence pressed on defending exemption of military academies from affirmative ...
  15. Which GOP presidential candidates will qualify for the debate stage?
  16. More than 2,000 flights delayed as holiday weekend kicks off
  17. Buttigieg slams DeSantis over video on Trump’s LGBTQ record: ‘Who are you ...
  18. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
Load more