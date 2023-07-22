trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

First U.S. Women’s World Cup match draws combined audience of 6.26 million on Fox, Telemundo

by AP - 07/22/23 9:11 PM ET
by AP - 07/22/23 9:11 PM ET
United States' Lindsey Horan, right, celebrates with Sophia Smith, left, and Megan Rapinoe after scoring during the Women's World Cup soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States’ Lindsey Horan, right, celebrates with Sophia Smith, left, and Megan Rapinoe after scoring during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the U.S. since last year’s men’s World Cup final.

It is also the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a U.S. women’s group stage match.

Saturday afternoon’s match in Auckland, New Zealand — which kicked off at 9 p.m. EDT Friday night — averaged 5,261,000 viewers on Fox, making it the second-most watched group stage telecast since Fox started covering it in 2015. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 6.5 million for the final 15 minutes.

The largest Women’s World Cup group stage broadcast on Fox remains the 2019 U.S.-Chile match, which averaged 5,337,000.

Fox and Nielsen said it is a 99% increase over the first U.S. group stage match four years ago in France against Thailand, which started at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The Spanish-language audience of 1 million across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the most-watched for a group-stage match and was surpassed only by the 2015 and ’19 final. The Spanish audience was also nearly double what it was for the 2019 Thailand match.

Telemundo is a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.

The total audience numbers also include 307,831 who watched via streaming on English- and Spanish-language streaming.

The next U.S. match is Wednesday night against the Netherlands.

___

More AP coverage of the Women’s World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats put RFK Jr. on blast in change of strategy
  2. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  3. Four things to know about the Texas A&M controversy
  4. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  5. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  6. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  7. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  8. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  9. Federal judge strikes down Arizona law limiting recording of police as ...
  10. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  11. Tulsi Gabbard pushes back against Jack White’s anti-Trump comment 
  12. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  13. Conspiracy-mongers in Congress: Republicans go off the deep end
  14. Biden administration joins Manchin, GOP whip in backing pipeline at Supreme ...
  15. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  16. Most voters think DOJ indictments add drama, but will hurt Trump: poll
  17. Sunday shows preview: Trump hit with new legal woes as 2024 inches closer
  18. DeSantis claims White House ‘obsessed with Florida’ after Black history ...
Load more