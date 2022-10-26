trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal

by The Associated Press - 10/26/22 1:06 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/26/22 1:06 PM ET
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky, sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. The two pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges in a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie in the end of September where they were accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish filets. (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.

Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. Their attorneys declined to comment about the case after the hearing.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor James Gutierrez also declined to comment, referring questions to a spokesperson.

The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominsky’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. An angry crowd at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce there were weights and fish fillets stuffed inside them.

An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.

Runyan and Cominsky were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Both were released Wednesday on personal bonds of $2,500.

The first place prize in the tournament totaled around $28,000.

Tags

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Growing number of Republicans say ...
  2. Why Americans are concealing their ...
  3. Democrats in second-guessing mode ...
  4. Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz ...
  5. Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing ...
  6. Mellman: Election results will need ...
  7. Why fears of a Russian ‘false ...
  8. Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink ...
  9. Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 panel ...
  10. Why Russia’s strategic defeat is in ...
  11. Five things to know about Putin’s ...
  12. Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court ...
  13. CDC map shows where flu activity is ...
  14. Air Force improperly released records ...
  15. What to know about RSV symptoms and ...
  16. These are the safest states in the ...
  17. Sen. Menendez under federal ...
  18. Skechers says Ye escorted out of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video