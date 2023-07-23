trending:

Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to open training camp with the Raiders, AP source says

by MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press - 07/23/23 1:51 PM ET
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions at a news conference Friday, March 17, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders enter training camp off a 6-11 season. They signed Garoppolo in the offseason, but he missed OTAs with a foot injury. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made.

Training camp opens Wednesday.

Garoppolo did not participate in organized team activities because of the foot injury, but coach Josh McDaniels expressed confidence from the beginning the newly signed quarterback would be ready for camp.

“We’re always going to err at this time of the year on being smart,” McDaniels said at the time. “We don’t play a football game for 3 1/2 months, so try to rush (players) out there in May, it’s a poor decision.”

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million free-agent contract on March 17. His deal was announced a day later than others because of concerns about the foot.

He reportedly signed a waiver rather than take a physical, which gave the Raiders flexibility in case Garoppolo — who has a history of being hurt — wasn’t ready to go.

He was injured late last season while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

