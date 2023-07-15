trending:

Kate, the Princess of Wales, back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women’s final

by AP - 07/15/23 10:46 AM ET
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova sits in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Saturday for the women’s final, along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world.

The princess, wearing a pale green outfit, later presented the trophy to Marketa Vondrousova after the 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Centre Court.

Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box, along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

