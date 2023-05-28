trending:

Liam Hendriks set to return to White Sox after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma

by AP - 05/28/23 8:45 PM ET
Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks talks to reporters before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHICAGO (AP) — Liam Hendriks is ready to rejoin the Chicago White Sox after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The White Sox posted a video on Twitter on Sunday welcoming Hendriks back to the team, and the eccentric closer confirmed his return in an Instagram post that read, “See you soon Southside,” along with Monday’s date.

The 34-year-old Hendriks had no record and a 10.80 ERA in six rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. The Australian right-hander allowed one run and one hit in one inning in his last game with the Knights on May 16.

The White Sox begin a six-game homestand on Monday night with the first of three against the Los Angeles Angels. The team has said all along that Hendriks’ return depends entirely on how he is feeling. He threw live BP on Friday.

Hendriks could provide a big lift for a Chicago team that has struggled for much of the season. The White Sox (22-33) return home after dropping three of four in Detroit, blowing late leads on Saturday and Sunday.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago. He signed a $54 million, three-year deal with the White Sox in January 2021.

Hendriks led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in his first year with Chicago. He was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team in 2022, but he noticed some lumps on his neck last summer.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and underwent immunotherapy and chemotherapy. He announced in April that he was in remission.

“It hasn’t changed my outlook on life, but it’s definitely made me miss being in this clubhouse,” Hendriks said on May 3 in his first media session since he announced his diagnosis in January. “It’s made me miss being a part of the team.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

