trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles

by AP - 07/13/23 5:24 PM ET
by AP - 07/13/23 5:24 PM ET
FILE - Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Haney won by unanimous decision. Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge, Thursday, July 13, in Los Angeles, according to police. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE – Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Haney won by unanimous decision. Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge, Thursday, July 13, in Los Angeles, according to police. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge Thursday in Los Angeles, according to police.

Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed.

Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop, Bill Haney, the boxer’s father, trainer and manager, told ESPN.

The elder Haney said the charge is “a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court. It’s unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I’m confident things are going to be worked out.”

Haney retained his titles and improved to 30-0 in May with a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko at 135 pounds in Las Vegas.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  2. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  3. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  4. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  5. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  6. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  7. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  8. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  9. DeSantis faces potential make-or-break moment with first GOP debate
  10. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  11. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  12. GOP ad goes after Trump over Iowa governor attack 
  13. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  14. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  15. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  16. GOP passes amendments that threaten to doom defense bill
  17. Biden raised more than $72M in second quarter, doubling Trump’s haul
  18. Putin says ‘Wagner does not exist’ after meeting with Prigozhin, commanders
Load more