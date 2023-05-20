trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Mage’s Triple Crown bid ends after finishing third in Preakness

by NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press - 05/20/23 8:40 PM ET
by NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press - 05/20/23 8:40 PM ET
Staples are seen on the eyelid of Mage as he is groomed ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Staples are seen on the eyelid of Mage as he is groomed ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A half-mile into the Preakness, Mage’s Triple Crown chances were already in serious jeopardy.

The Kentucky Derby-winning colt was racing comfortably — and wasn’t that far behind — but the pace was a fairly easy one, and that made the leaders tough to catch.

“Not much speed in the race,” said Javier Castellano, Mage’s jockey. “The way it unfolded, the race, it disadvantaged the horses coming from behind.”

That scenario wasn’t hard to see coming. After First Mission was scratched, there were only seven horses remaining, and there wasn’t much early speed in this middle jewel of the Triple Crown. So front-runner National Treasure had plenty left for the stretch as Mage tried in vain to make up ground. National Treasure edged Blazing Sevens by a head, with Mage another 2 1/4 lengths back in third.

Mage was trying to become the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018. And Although he went off as a 7-5 favorite, there was always the possibility that the pace could set up very well for National Treasure.

Sure enough, National Treasure led after a quarter-mile that took 23.95 seconds. A half-mile went by in 48.92 and three quarters of a mile in 1:13.49. By contrast, at last year’s Preakness those fractions were 24.32, 47.44 and 1:11.50.

Although the pace made Mage’s job harder, he didn’t have too rough a time of it — aside from needing a few stitches for a cut above his right eye after bumping his head in his stall earlier in the week.

Castellano said he broke well out of the gate.

“I liked my trip, I had a beautiful trip. I liked to be where I was,” Castellano said. “I don’t want to be too far, because I knew it’s not going to be a lot of speed in the race.”

Mage made a move on the outside on the second turn and was within striking distance of National Treasure and Blazing Sevens, but they weren’t about to yield. Before long, it was a two-horse race to the finish.

“They always fight,” said Gustavo Delgado Jr., who assists his father in training Mage. “They fight when they go fast. Imagine when they go so slow.”

Although American Pharoah snapped horse racing’s 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015 and Justify repeated the feat three years later, those were the only horses in that span that even had a chance to complete that sweep entering the Belmont.

American Pharoah was the 10th horse in 19 years to win both the Derby and Preakness. In the eight years since, only Justify pulled that off.

“My horse, it responded, responded very well, but couldn’t catch up to those two horses,” Castellano said. “They opened up, and the race, it was over.”

Co-owner and blood stock agent Ramiro Restrepo said the Kentucky Derby winner bumped his head Thursday, causing a superficial cut and receiving treatment from state veterinarians. Restrepo confirmed in a text message to The Associated Press on Saturday that Mage resumed training without any interruption.

Vets examined and cleared Mage to run in the $1.65 million race. Increased prerace screening is in place in Maryland, including inspection of each horse in the biggest stakes races by Stronach Group chief veterinary officer Dr. Dionne Benson.

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  4. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  5. Sanders dismisses McCarthy remarks blaming him for breakdown in debt talks
  6. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  7. School choice won big in states this year. Is the movement about to hit a wall?
  8. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  9. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  10. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  11. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  12. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  13. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  14. Black conservatives want Tim Scott to ditch ‘colorblind’ messaging with ...
  15. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  16. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  17. Senate Democrat: Feinstein ‘deserves the opportunity to make a decision about ...
  18. Thune to endorse Tim Scott’s 2024 presidential bid
Load more

Video

See all Video