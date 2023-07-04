trending:

Mike Trout leaves Angels game with left wrist injury

by AP - 07/04/23 1:41 AM ET
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) walks next to manager Phil Nevin as he leaves the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels exited Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres with an injury to his left wrist.

Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

“I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable,” Trout said after the Angels lost 10-3. “Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best.

“It doesn’t feel great. I mean, there’s no two ways to it,” he added. “Hopefully just a sprained wrist. I can’t describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things.”

Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was selected to his 11th All-Star team Sunday and 10th straight as a starter.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

