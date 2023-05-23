trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

NBA Playoffs: Jokic set for 1st NBA Finals, Heat try to clinch East crown

by The Associated Press - 05/23/23 11:04 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 05/23/23 11:04 AM ET
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates after Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, missed a layup attempt as time expired in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. Denver won 113-111 to win the series. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates after Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, missed a layup attempt as time expired in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. Denver won 113-111 to win the series. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Nikola Jokic is about to say hello to the NBA Finals.

LeBron James is hinting that he might say good-bye to the NBA.

The stars were stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, when Jokic and the Denver Nuggets finished off a sweep of James and the Los Angeles Lakers to make the title series for the first time.

Jokic averaged a triple-double for his second consecutive series — and broke Wilt Chamberlain’s single-season playoff record with his eighth triple-double of this postseason run.

James finished his season with 40 points, an impressive display by the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. But after the game, James cast some doubt on whether he’ll return for a 21st season.

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

Miami can win the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night. The Heat lead that title series over the Boston Celtics 3-0, and are one win from being the second No. 8 seed in history to make the NBA Finals.

If Game 5 of Celtics-Heat is necessary, it would be Thursday in Boston.

HOW TO WATCH

— The Eastern Conference finals are on TNT.

— All games are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

— Team broadcasters will no longer air games. Everything after the first round is exclusive to national windows and not available for local telecasts.

— The NBA Finals on ABC begin June 1. That will not change even if Miami finishes off a sweep of the Celtics.

LOOKING AHEAD

Denver went 2-0 against Miami this season and 1-1 against Boston.

Both of the Heat-Nuggets game ended up close: Denver won by five in Miami on Dec. 30, and by four at home on Feb. 13.

The Celtics-Nuggets games were both decided by larger margins: Boston won at home by 19 on Nov. 11, Denver won at home by 12 on Jan. 1.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

— A Miami sweep would make NBA history. There’s never been a season where both conference finals ended in 4-0 sweeps; it happened in 1957 when what was then called the division finals immediately preceded the title series. That year, Boston beat Syracuse 3-0 and St. Louis beat Minneapolis 3-0.

— Denver has won six consecutive playoff games. It’s the Nuggets’ longest postseason winning streak since joining the NBA; they won five in a row in the 2009 playoffs.

— The Nuggets tied a franchise-low by only six players taking a shot attempt in Game 4 against the Lakers. The only other game — regular season or playoffs — in which a Denver team had no more than six players attempt a shot was March 13, 1988 against Indiana.

— LeBron James played more than 47 minutes in a non-overtime game for the first time since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2018. He’s also the first player, age 38 or older, to ever play that much in a game that was decided in regulation.

— James’ teams are now 182-100 in his playoff appearances.

QUOTABLE

“I speak for 17 players in that locker room and the entire organization: We are not satisfied.” — Denver coach Michael Malone, after the Nuggets won the Western Conference title.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  2. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  3. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  4. McCarthy, Dems temper expectations on debt-ceiling deal
  5. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  6. Trump faces intensifying legal problems
  7. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  8. The top 10 GOP candidates for president 
  9. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  10. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
  11. Sanders calls on Biden to use 14th Amendment to raise debt ceiling 
  12. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  13. The most popular college majors aren’t the highest-paying – these degrees ...
  14. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  15. Illinois GOP legislator threatens violence if state passes all-gender bathroom ...
  16. Court sets hearing to consider suspending debt limit law as unconstitutional
  17. ‘Am I gay?’-related Google searches soar 1,300 percent in 19 ...
  18. Box truck driver said he wanted to ‘seize power,’ ‘kill the president’: ...
Load more

Video

See all Video