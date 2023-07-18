Northwestern joins long list of American universities with a scandal in athletics

Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse.

A former Wildcats football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership Tuesday, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job.

Here is a look at other schools that have had sexual-related scandals in athletics:

— The University of Michigan last year had a financial payout of $490 million for more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by the late sports doctor Robert Anderson.

— Ohio State University agreed in 2020 to more than $46 million in settlements for more than 185 people who alleged sexual abuse from team doctor Richard Strauss.

— Dartmouth College in New Hampshire announced in 2019 that it had settled a federal lawsuit for $14 million with nine women who sued the Ivy League school over allegations that it ignored years of harassment and assault by former psychology department professors.

— Michigan State University’s $500 million agreement in 2018 was to settle claims of more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Larry Nassar, who also was a doctor for USA Gymnastics.

— Baylor University in Texas settled a federal Title IX lawsuit in 2018 that was brought by a former volleyball player who alleged that she was drugged and gang-raped by at least four football players in 2012. The terms of the settlement with the woman, identified in court papers only as Jane Doe, were not disclosed.

— Penn State University paid out more than $100 million in 2017 to more than 40 people who said they were sexually abused by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.



