trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Northwestern players opt to forgo Big Ten media days in wake of school’s hazing scandals

by AP - 07/25/23 6:47 PM ET
by AP - 07/25/23 6:47 PM ET
FILE - Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II watches a Duke play develop during an NCAA football game Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten’s annual media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted Tuesday, July 25, to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school. Linebacker Bryce Gallagher, defensive back Heard and receiver Bryce Kirtz said in a statement they made the “very difficult” decision after consulting with interim coach David Braun, their parents and teammates. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)
FILE – Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II watches a Duke play develop during an NCAA football game Sept. 10, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten’s annual media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted Tuesday, July 25, to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school. Linebacker Bryce Gallagher, defensive back Heard and receiver Bryce Kirtz said in a statement they made the “very difficult” decision after consulting with interim coach David Braun, their parents and teammates. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten’s annual media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted Tuesday to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school.

Linebacker Bryce Gallagher, defensive back Rod Heard II and receiver Bryce Kirtz said in a statement they made the “very difficult” decision after consulting with interim coach David Braun, their parents and teammates.

“Given the recent events involving the Northwestern football program, we did not want our participation to be dominated by the hazing issue and steal the focus away from football and the upcoming season,” they said.

Each school usually sends three players and the head coach to the two-day event to field questions about the upcoming season from reporters. Gallagher, Heard and Kirtz were to be available on Wednesday. Braun is still scheduled to address the media.

“The decision from our players to forgo Big Ten Media Day was entirely theirs, and they approached it with a great deal of maturity and thoughtfulness,” Braun said in a statement. “I’m fully supportive of both their reasoning and the decision itself, and I look forward to attending the event.”

Northwestern is facing multiple lawsuits from male and female athletes, including one by former quarterback Lloyd Yates, alleging hazing by teammates that includes sexual abuse. The 52-page complaint also says coaches made racially charged comments to players of color.

Northwestern fired longtime fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald on July 10. Baseball coach Jim Foster was let go three days later amid misconduct allegations.

Braun was elevated to interim coach six months after he was hired as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator. He spent the previous four seasons in the same position at North Dakota State, where he helped lead the Bison to FCS national championships in 2019 and 2021.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  2. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  3. Trump says he would end European visas on US citizens planned for 2024
  4. Fed hikes interest rates to 22-year high after brief pause
  5. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  6. Watch live: House Oversight panel convenes hearing on UFOs, national security
  7. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  8. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  9. Hunter Biden plea agreement on hold after judge questions scope of deal
  10. Senate Republicans see Biden impeachment as fraught with risk
  11. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  12. Alpha Phi Alpha moves 2025 convention out of Florida over ‘racist’ policies
  13. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  14. Grassley faces criticism over release of FBI document
  15. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  16. Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
  17. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  18. How do borrowers change their payment plans on a student loan?
Load more