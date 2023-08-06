trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Paris’ test for Olympic swimming in the Seine canceled due to poor water quality

by SYLVIE CORBET and PATRICK HERMANSEN, Associated Press - 08/06/23 5:30 AM ET
by SYLVIE CORBET and PATRICK HERMANSEN, Associated Press - 08/06/23 5:30 AM ET
Aurelie Lemaire, a microbiology research intern, uses a reagent to test the Seine river water quality, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Paris. Heavy rains have set back plans to test Paris' readiness for swimmers to race in the River Seine at next year's Summer Olympics. A planned training session Friday for swimmers aiming to compete this weekend in the river that cuts through Paris was canceled because the water quality dropped below acceptable standards, the international governing body of swimming announced.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Aurelie Lemaire, a microbiology research intern, uses a reagent to test the Seine river water quality, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Paris. Heavy rains have set back plans to test Paris’ readiness for swimmers to race in the River Seine at next year’s Summer Olympics. A planned training session Friday for swimmers aiming to compete this weekend in the river that cuts through Paris was canceled because the water quality dropped below acceptable standards, the international governing body of swimming announced.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — Heavy rains in Paris have led to the cancellation on Sunday of a swimming event in the River Seine that was to be a test for next year’s Summer Olympics, but Games organizers say the waterway will be better prepared in 2024.

The Open Water Swimming World Cup event was canceled because “the water quality in the Seine has remained below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers’ health,” French Swimming Federation (FFN) said in a statement Sunday.

Water quality falls below acceptable standards when rains cause overflows of untreated waste into the Seine. France’s capital city is spending massively on water-management projects that officials say will make pollution caused by storms less frequent.

Brigitte Legaré, sport manager at the Paris Olympics organization committee, said “unfortunately, this morning when we took the (water quality) reading that came out after 24 hours, we were still slightly above the limits. We’re not very far.”

World Aquatics’ President Husain al-Musallam said the organization is “disappointed… but the health of our athletes must always be our top priority.

“World Aquatics remains excited at the prospect of city-centre Olympic racing for the world’s best open water swimmers next summer. However, this weekend has demonstrated that it is absolutely imperative that robust contingency plans are put in place,” he said in the statement.

The Seine is the venue for marathon swimming at the Games next summer and the swimming leg of the Olympic and Paralympic triathlon.

Paris Olympics organizers and the city’s authorities said in a joint statement Sunday that “in recent weeks, water quality in the Seine has regularly reached the levels required for competitions to be held on the dedicated site, demonstrating the significant progress made.”

They said water quality will be closely monitored in the coming days in the hope that triathletes can race in the Seine during a test event scheduled on August 17-20.

“By 2024, new infrastructure will be delivered to further improve rainwater treatment to improve water quality,” they said.

Those public works include a giant underground reservoir in Paris that will stock excess water during storms, so it doesn’t have to be spilled untreated into the river and can be treated later.

Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of sports, said “we’re in an outdoor sport subject to climatic variations, weather conditions and that brings uncertainties. We’re going to deal with these uncertainties.”

When new water cleanup facilities will be ready, “we’ll be able to regulate even exceptional phenomena like the one we’re facing today,” he said.

Paris Games organizers also say the schedule for Olympic events in the river can be adjusted next year if the water quality doesn’t allow them to take place on their original dates.

Their statement said the recent weather was “exceptional,” with the Paris region seeing its heaviest summer rainfalls since 1965.

___

More AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  2. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  3. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  4. Trump targets judge in Jan. 6 case, says legal team will ask for ‘recusal’
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  7. Massive storms expected to hit Midwest and Northeast
  8. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  9. Trump attorney spars with CBS host over election wins and losses
  10. GOP Rep. Chip Roy threatens to defund DOJ, DHS
  11. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  12. Senate forces Biden into personnel standstill ahead of 2024
  13. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  14. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  15. Raskin says Trump ‘met his match’ in special counsel Jack Smith
  16. Democrats worry young people souring on party
  17. Fox News to Trump: Show up for the debate
  18. Newsom spokesperson slams DeSantis debate counteroffer as a ‘joke’
Load more