trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Phillies’ John Middleton and Royals’ John Sherman join MLB relocation committee, AP source says

by RONALD BLUM, Associated Press - 07/07/23 1:35 PM ET
by RONALD BLUM, Associated Press - 07/07/23 1:35 PM ET
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton is shown prior to a baseball game in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will join Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio on Major League Baseball's relocation committee, a person familiar with their appointment told The Associated Press on Friday, July 7, 2023. That group will evaluate whether the Athletics should move to Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
FILE – Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton is shown prior to a baseball game in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will join Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio on Major League Baseball’s relocation committee, a person familiar with their appointment told The Associated Press on Friday,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Owners of teams in two of the Oakland Athletics’ former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas.

Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will serve on Major League Baseball’s relocation committee, a person familiar with their appointment told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

They join Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio, picked last month by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to chair the relocation committee. That group will evaluate the team’s application, define the new operating territory and television territory, then make a recommendation to Manfred and the eight-man executive council. The council formulates a recommendation to all 30 clubs, which must approve the move by at least three-quarters vote.

There has been no announced timetable for MLB to consider a relocation.

Oakland’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season and the A’s, who have the worst record, lowest attendance and smallest payroll in the major leagues, say they hope to move to a new ballpark in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas would become the fourth home for a franchise that started in Philadelphia from 1901-54, moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons and arrived in Oakland for 1968.

Nevada’s Legislature approved providing $380 million in public financing for a proposed $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof on the Tropicana hotel site of the Las Vegas Strip. The new venue would be close to Allegiant Stadium, where the NFL’s Oakland Raiders moved to in 2020, and T-Mobile Arena, where the current Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights started play in 2017 as an expansion team.

Since the Washington Senators became the Texas Rangers for 1972, the only team to relocate has been the Montreal Expos, who became the Washington Nationals in 2005.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  3. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  4. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  5. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  6. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  7. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  8. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  9. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  10. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  11. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  12. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  15. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  16. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  17. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
  18. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
Load more