Power wins pole position for both races of IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway

by JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press - 07/22/23 1:13 PM ET
Will Power, of Australia, stands next to his car during qualifying for an IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Will Power put together two fast laps Saturday to win both pole positions for this weekend’s IndyCar Series doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.

The lineups for the series’ lone doubleheader were determined by individual lap speeds — the first lap determined the lineup for Saturday’s 250-lap race, with the second lap setting the lineup for Sunday’s 250-lap event.

Power’s first lap was 181.426 mph, and then he followed that with a lap of 181.578 mph.

“It is very cool this year, because I’m trying to win this race,” said Power, the defending series champion who has never won at Iowa. “I’ve been trying for a long time. I’m stoked to be starting up front. No better spot, obviously.”

Power led a Team Penske sweep of the top three spots for Saturday’s race. Scott McLaughlin was second with a first lap of 180.334 mph, while Josef Newgarden, a four-time winner at Iowa, was third at 180.081. The three were the only drivers to average above 180 mph in their two laps.

“I won Class B,” McLaughlin said, smiling. “Will is a genius.”

Power and McLaughlin will be on the front row for Sunday’s race. Newgarden struggled in his second lap, qualifying seventh at 177.863 mph.

“I think all three of the cars are pretty close (in setups),” Power said.

Power won the 69th and 70th poles of his career, earning two bonus points in the series standings.

Series points leader Alex Palou, who was 15th fastest in Friday’s practice, will start seventh in Saturday’s race and 12th on Sunday.

Qualifying was delayed for more than an hour because of rain.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

