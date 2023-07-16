trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Princess Kate back in Royal Box at Wimbledon with Prince William and two of their children

by AP - 07/16/23 11:13 AM ET
by AP - 07/16/23 11:13 AM ET
Kate, Princess of Wales chats with Princess Charlotte as they sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Kate, Princess of Wales chats with Princess Charlotte as they sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was back again at Wimbledon on Sunday— this time with her family in tow.

The princess, wearing a green dress to match the green grass of the All England Club, was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William, who was wearing a gray blazer, is the heir to the British throne.

The royal family was in the Royal Box for the men’s final between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, with Kate set to present the trophy to the winner.

King Felipe VI of Spain was also in the Royal Box to watch as Alcaraz becomes the third Spanish player to play in the men’s final at Wimbledon.

Several former Wimbledon champions were also invited, including Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Stan Smith, Stefan Edberg and Jan Kodes.

The ambassadors from Serbia and Spain were also scheduled to be there.

Princess Kate is the patron of the All England Club and has been in the Royal Box a few times already this year, sitting next to eight-time champion Roger Federer one day and next to King — Billie Jean King, that is — on Saturday for the women’s final.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  4. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  5. Manchin stokes speculation with No Labels event
  6. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  7. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  8. Turning Point attendees meet Asa Hutchinson with boos, chants of ‘Trump’ 
  9. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  10. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  11. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  12. Suspect in Atlanta-area shooting that claimed 4 lives killed after ...
  13. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  14. Are Airbnbs allowed to have hidden cameras? How to know if someone is watching
  15. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  16. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report — Dems tout war chest, fret over third parties
  18. Wagner fighters in Belarus, neighbors say
Load more