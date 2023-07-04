trending:

Princess Kate visits Wimbledon. Rain interrupts play for the 2nd straight day

by AP - 07/04/23 7:37 AM ET
Britain's Kate, second rear left, Princess of Wales, applauds as she attends a tennis match betweeen Katie Boulter against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. ( John Walton/PA via AP)
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was at a rainy Wimbledon on Tuesday and is expected to sit in the Royal Box when play begins on Centre Court.

Showers interrupted play on Day 2 at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, just like it did on the opening day.

Matches began on most courts shortly after 11 a.m. at the All England Club, but the tarps came out as the rain came down about an hour later.

Rain is forecast for much of the day Tuesday in southwest London.

The only two courts at Wimbledon with retractable roofs, Centre Court and No. 1 Court, were not scheduled to have matches until later in the day.

Elena Rybakina will open Tuesday’s Centre Court play against American opponent Shelby Rogers — the traditional spot for the defending women’s champion. The defending men’s champion, Novak Djokovic, had the honor of starting play in the main stadium on Day 1.

Djokovic’s match was delayed by rain Monday, and he even helped dry the court before play resumed. The seven-time champion ended up beating Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

