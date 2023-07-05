trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Rain and environmental activists affect play on Day 3 at Wimbledon. Iga Swiatek eases into 3rd round

by AP - 07/05/23 12:43 PM ET
by AP - 07/05/23 12:43 PM ET
Spectators walk with their umbrellas after a rain delay on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Spectators walk with their umbrellas after a rain delay on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rain was again affecting play at Wimbledon on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament, and environmental activists halted two matches as well.

Intermittent showers Wednesday forced matches on the outside courts to be suspended twice, while play in the main stadiums was also stopped for a short time because of the weather.

Two Just Stop Oil protestors were arrested after disrupting one match by running onto Court 18 and throwing orange confetti onto the grass, before being led off by security. That stopped the first-round encounter between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro early in the second set, and the rain then came before the confetti could be cleared.

The match resumed with the others after the rain delay. The two protestors were arrested “on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage,” the All England Club said in a statement.

A few hours later during the next match on the same court, another man representing the same organization also threw orange confetti on the grass before security guards corralled him and dragged him away.

“Obviously it’s not pleasant,” Dimitrov said about the disruption after winning his match in straight sets. “In the end of the day there is not much you can do. I think everyone in a way did their part as quick as possible. I mean, rain was coming so it was also a little bit fortunate to come off the court and have some time to kind of like regroup a little bit and shake it off.”

Wimbledon increased its security in coordination with London police and other agencies for this year’s tournament, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.

The rain had already created a major backlog of matches after the first two days, and only eight matches were completed on Tuesday. Several matches scheduled for the outside courts on Wednesday were pushed back to Thursday.

Only Centre Court and No. 1 Court at the All England Club have roofs.

On Centre Court on Wednesday, top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek eased into the third round with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo, hitting 27 winners compared to just three for her opponent.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic was up next, facing Jordan Thompson of Australia in the second round.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat British 20-year-old Arthur Fery 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

American duo Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe both reached the second round, but in contrasting fashion. The ninth-seeded Fritz came from a set down to beat Yannick Hanfmann of Germany 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 on No. 2 Court, while Tiafoe beat Yibing Wu in straight sets on No. 3 Court.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media ‘stupid,’ ‘potentially ...
  5. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  6. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  7. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  8. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  9. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  10. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  11. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  12. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  13. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  14. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  15. Iran attempted to seize 2 oil tankers, US Navy says
  16. The Supreme Court’s surprising overturn of a 47-year-old precedent on ...
  17. Negotiations collapse between Teamsters and UPS as strike looms
  18. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
Load more