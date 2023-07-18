trending:

Marcus Rashford commits to 5 more years at Man United after most prolific season of career

by AP - 07/18/23 1:45 PM ET
by AP - 07/18/23 1:45 PM ET
FILE - Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Marcus Rashford has committed himself to five more years at Manchester United after the most prolific season of his career. The England forward ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford through to 2028. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
FILE – Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Marcus Rashford has committed himself to five more years at Manchester United after the most prolific season of his career. The England forward ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford through to 2028. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After the most prolific season of his career, Marcus Rashford committed himself to five more years at Manchester United on Tuesday.

The England forward ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford through to 2028.

Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions last season, with his form helping fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit in November as he established himself as a key part of a United team which qualified for the Champions League and won the English League Cup.

“I joined Manchester United as a 7-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honor of wearing the shirt,” Rashford said in a statement released by United. “I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.”

Rashford has made 359 appearances for United since rising through the club’s youth academy. He has scored 123 goals.

His return to form last season under United manager Erik ten Hag came after a year battling with his fitness, which saw him lose his England place before being recalled for the World Cup last November.

“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone,” Rashford said. “I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.”

Also Tuesday, United signed experienced defender Jonny Evans on a short-term deal so he can take part in upcoming preseason games in Edinburgh and San Diego.

Evans, an academy graduate, had been training with United’s under-21s while considering his options following his departure from relegated Leicester at the end of last season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

