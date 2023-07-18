trending:

Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand has pinch-hit 3-run homer for 1st major league knock

by AP - 07/18/23 10:55 PM ET
Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s first major league hit was a pinch-hit, three-run homer that gave the Cincinnati Reds an 8-7 lead against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning Tuesday night.

The Reds promoted Encarnacion-Strand on Monday and he went 0 for 3 in his big league debut, a game that was suspended because of rain and completed on Tuesday.

In Tuesday’s second game, Encarnacion-Strand entered for Jake Fraley in the fifth and launched an 0-2 slider from Mauricio Llovero 426 feet into the second deck in left field.

The Reds called up Encarnacion-Strand in hopes of sparking their offense. He hit .331 with 21 doubles, 20 homers and 62 RBIs with a 1.042 OPS in 67 games this year for Triple-A Louisville.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

