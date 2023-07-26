trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Rose Lavelle returns to Women’s World Cup a smarter player than her 2019 breakout debut

by ANNE M. PETERSON, Associated Press - 07/26/23 4:32 AM ET
by ANNE M. PETERSON, Associated Press - 07/26/23 4:32 AM ET
United States' Rose Lavelle dribbles during second half of the the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States’ Rose Lavelle dribbles during second half of the the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rose Lavelle believes she’s developed into a smarter player in the four years since becoming a breakout star for the United States in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands.

The midfielder was 24 and one of the Americans’ younger players when she scored in the 69th minute of the title game in Lyon, France. Megan Rapinoe also scored in the 2-0 victory that earned the United States its second straight World Cup trophy, and fourth overall.

The United States meets the Netherlands again on Thursday, this time in the group stage of the tournament. Both teams have a win in Group E headed into the match in New Zealand’s capital of Wellington.

Lavelle, now a veteran on an American team that has 14 players making their World Cup debuts, reflected on the past four years on the eve of the rematch.

“I feel like obviously I have a lot more experience, so I think just my mentality is a bit is a bit different. Four years ago I was obviously one of the younger players on the team, and I think now I find myself in a different position, which I think just kind of gives me a little more confidence,” she said. “I feel like I’m a smarter player. I think I’ve grown in every realm, which is what I would hope.”

Lavelle injured her knee in an April exhibition match against Ireland and hadn’t played for her club team, OL Reign, in the run-up to the World Cup.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski declared that Lavelle was available before the team’s opener against Vietnam, and she came in the game as a substitute in the 61st minute. The United States won 3-0 on a pair of goals from Sophia Smith and another from Lindsey Horan.

Lavelle was subbed in at the same time as Rapinoe, her Reign teammate who injured her calf in a National Women’s Soccer League match in June.

The win over Vietnam in Auckland wasn’t as lopsided as many expected given the Golden Star Women’s Warriors inexperience on the international stage. The Vietnamese were among eight teams making their first World Cup appearance at the tournament co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The Netherlands will no doubt be a bigger challenge than Vietnam.

The two teams also met in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics, with the Americans advancing on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Ranked No. 9 in the world, the Netherlands has won just one of its 10 matches against the United States overall. Only one of those meetings came in a World Cup — that 2019 final. The only Dutch victory in the series came in the first meeting in 1991.

The Netherlands opened the World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Portugal, winning it on Stefanie van der Gragt’s goal. But the team is missing one of its most dynamic players, forward Vivianne Miedema, who ruptured her ACL while playing for her club team, Arsenal, in December.

“I think every time we play them it’s a very physical, intense match. They have a lot of different threats,” Lavelle said. “I think they’re technical, good on set pieces, so I think it’s going to be a tough game. But I think we’re really excited for it.”

Lavelle was introspective when asked Wednesday whether the World Cup championship goal changed her.

“I don’t really feel like it did. It was a goal and it was fun,” she said. “But I feel like I’m still just me.”

Andonovski went a little further in what the goal did for Lavelle.

“If I can add on that, maybe Rose’s life changed, but she hasn’t changed a bit,” the coach said. “She’s still the same humble and good person.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  2. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  3. Senate Republicans see Biden impeachment as fraught with risk
  4. Grassley faces criticism over release of FBI document
  5. White House condemns Fox host Gutfeld’s Holocaust comments 
  6. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  7. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers to press former officials on strange ...
  8. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  9. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  10. Montana tribe, citing mounting tragedies, sues Biden administration over lack ...
  11. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  12. American teens are driving less
  13. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  14. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  15. Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand is off to a rocky start
  16. Ohio vote on abortion seen as 2024 bellweather
  17. Tuberville signals he won’t release holds on military promotions before ...
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s impeachment talk divides GOP
Load more