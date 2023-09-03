trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Salah scores in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa as speculation swirls about his future

by AP - 09/03/23 11:06 AM ET
by AP - 09/03/23 11:06 AM ET
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah put aside intense speculation about his future by scoring again for Liverpool in its dominant 3-0 win over Aston Villa that made it three straight victories in the Premier League for Jürgen Klopp’s team on Sunday.

Salah, the subject of a reported bid on Friday worth 150 million pounds ($188 million) by Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, tapped home a finish in the 55th minute to round off the scoring at Anfield as Liverpool built on recent wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Dominik Szoboszlai drove in the opening goal in the third minute before Villa right back Matty Cash unwittingly guided the ball into his own net in the 22nd after Darwin Núñez hit the post and the ball rebounded out.

Liverpool stayed unbeaten and on 10 points from four games heading into the international break. By the time the Premier League returns in two weeks, Liverpool fans will be hoping Salah is still at the club.

With the transfer window not closed for Saudi clubs until Thursday, Al-Ittihad could yet come back with an even bigger bid for Salah, the Egypt superstar who is the world’s most high-profile Arabic player. Liverpool insists the 31-year-old forward is not for sale but its resolve could still be tested.

Salah has scored two goals so far this season and Liverpool’s attack is purring, with seven goals in its last three games. There could have been many more Sunday as the Reds repeatedly got in behind Villa’s high line that was also exposed in a 5-1 opening-round loss at Newcastle.

The negative for Liverpool was the sight of Trent Alexander-Arnold limping off in the 71st minute with a leg muscle injury that could see him withdrawn from England’s squad for the upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland.

It was Alexander-Arnold — captain for the day in the absence of the suspended Virgil van Dijk — who sent over the corner from the right that missed everyone in the area and fell to Szoboszlai, who smashed the ball left-footed and diagonally into the bottom corner. It was the Hungary captain’s first goal since joining Liverpool from Leipzig in the offseason.

Cash scored twice for Villa at Burnley last weekend, and again in Europa Conference League qualifying in midweek, but this time found his own net after Núñez raced onto Salah’s pass and struck the post.

Joel Matip headed wide from point-blank range and Núñez hit the crossbar after chipping goalkeeper Emi Martinez as Liverpool threatened more goals.

Núñez, who started after two goals as a substitute last weekend against Newcastle, was narrowly wide with a volley from Salah’s cross and the two then linked up for the third goal. Núñez glanced on Andrew Robertson’s corner and Salah was at the back post to tap in.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden tests negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, will mask around others
  2. Trump vows to end ‘madness’ of EV push
  3. Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in scathing opinion
  4. Senate Democrat asks Roberts to investigate Alito
  5. McConnell facing increasing scrutiny as Senate reconvenes after latest freeze-up
  6. Nate Silver: A ‘McConnell moment’ for Biden could give Trump a second term
  7. Sparks fly as Paxton pleads not guilty in Texas impeachment trial
  8. McConnell does not have seizure disorder, did not suffer stroke, says Capitol ...
  9. New York AG asks judge to sanction Trump, legal team for raising failed ...
  10. COVID-19 raises anxiety at start of new school year
  11. Judge confronts novel issues in whether to move Meadows’s Georgia charges to ...
  12. McCarthy faces political minefield on Biden impeachment
  13. First Russian pilot defects to Ukraine, says others should follow
  14. White House attacks House Republicans over fentanyl
  15. GOP spending battle intensifies as conservative House lawmaker pokes ...
  16. GOP faces September conundrum on impeachment, spending
  17. Government asks to postpone meeting in Santos trial to continue negotiations
  18. Navy, Air Force, Army secretaries call on Tuberville to end hold on promotions
Load more