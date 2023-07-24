trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe

by JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press - 07/24/23 7:26 AM ET
by JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press - 07/24/23 7:26 AM ET
Kylian Mbappe, left, and his brother Ethan Mbappe attend a training session at the new Paris Saint-Germain training center Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Poissy, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Kylian Mbappe, left, and his brother Ethan Mbappe attend a training session at the new Paris Saint-Germain training center Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Poissy, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

SYDNEY (AP) — After missing out on Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for Kylian Mbappe on Monday, which could see the France striker join Cristiano Ronaldo in the oil-rich kingdom.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the offer for its player and has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe.

The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal. Instead, he plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

PSG cut Mbappe from its preseason tour of Japan on Saturday, with the French club determined to sell him unless he can be convinced to sign a new contract.

Al-Hilal’s bid would make Mbappe the most expensive soccer player in history, overtaking the $262 million PSG paid for Neymar when the team signed the Brazilian from Barcelona in 2017.

The bid represents Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious move yet as part of a determined recruitment drive to lure the game’s biggest players to the country.

Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino are among the big names to head to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative league after Ronaldo agreed to a deal with Al-Nassr in December.

Messi opted against Al-Hilal, instead choosing MLS team Inter Miami after leaving PSG.

But a host of players have made the move, with more expected to follow before the start of next season. Premier League stars like Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Henderson have been linked with moves.

Saudi Arabia has sought in recent years to buy its way into international sports. Besides Ronaldo, whose contract reportedly earns him up to $200 million a year, Saudi-funded LIV Golf has shaken up professional golf.

The moves are part of efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to leverage the kingdom’s oil wealth to provide new jobs and opportunities for Saudi Arabia’s youth. However, critics have dismissed the efforts as “sportswashing,” attempting to leverage professional sports to clean up the kingdom’s image as it remains one of the world’s top executioners and waging a yearslong war in Yemen.

U.S. intelligence agencies also believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  2. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  3. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  4. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  5. UFO whistleblower to go before House panel
  6. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  7. Costco crackdown: Can people in my household still use my Costco membership?
  8. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  9. Blinken on reviving Iran nuclear deal: ‘We’re now in a place where we’re ...
  10. Schiff: Jan. 6 committee probe ‘compelled’ DOJ to look at alleged criminal ...
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — Why are Trump’s GOP rivals stuck?
  12. House, Senate divides over funding grow as time left for spending bills shrinks
  13. Musk says Twitter changing brand, eliminating ‘all the birds’
  14. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  15. Texas Republican: Newly reported tactics of state troopers at border ‘not ...
  16. Christie: DeSantis reaction to slavery curriculum in Florida ‘not ...
  17. US seeks to crack Putin power with high-level Russian spies
  18. Sunday shows preview: Trump hit with new legal woes as 2024 inches closer
Load more